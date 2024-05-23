UBEC reiterates commitment to basic education transformation

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to transform basic education…

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has restated the commitment of the Federal Government to transform basic education in the country based on the results of groundbreaking research to be coordinated by the Digital Resource Centre of the Commission.

He stated this while delivering his address during a two-day workshop on Research Proposals Screening and Execution Modalities organised by the Digital Resource Centre.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Spokesperson of UBEC, Mr David Apeh.

According to him, Bobboyi explained that the Commission was making conscious efforts to focus on research in recognition of its pivotal role and potential to revolutionize the basic education subsector in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the workshop, the National Coordinator of the Digital Resource Center, UBEC, Prof. Bashir Galadanci, emphasised the transformative power of research for national development particularly in the context of the use of digital and smart technologies to promote quality basic education in the country.

He underscored the commitment of the Center to enhance training, content development and research expressing optimism that the workshop would come out with strategies and desired next steps for the implementation of the research framework of the Centre.

On her part, the Head of Research and Development of the UBEC Digital Resource Center, Dr. Phebe Veronica Jatau explained that the workshop was aimed at reviewing recommended research topics and eliciting germane feedback from the screening committee that would help the centre in conducting world-class research on the use of digital technologies to promote basic education delivery.