ISI: MURIC hails Hijab victory in Ibadan court

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed the verdict of Oyo State High Court which affirmed the right of female Muslim students to wear hijab on their school uniform.

The State High Court sitting at Challenge, Ibadan, yesterday delivered judgement in favour of MURIC and Muslim parents in the case between the International School, Ibadan, Muslim parents and the Muslim Rights Concern.

Reacting after the judgement, MURIC described the court’s pronouncement as profound, cerebral and arcane.

This was contained in a statement issued immediately after the judgement on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024 by the Executive Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement read: “History was made when the State High Court 6 sitting at Challenge, Ibadan, yesterday delivered judgement in favour of MURIC and Muslim parents in the case between the International School, Ibadan Muslim parents and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

“It will be recalled that Muslim parents of the International School, Ibadan, led by Alhaji Abdul Rahman Balogun, a veteran journalist, took the authorities of the school to court when eight female Muslim students were sent out of the school for wearing hijab in November 2018. The Muslim Rights Concern asked to be joined in the case.

“The case dragged for six years before the judgement, which was in favour of the Muslims, was delivered yesterday, Wednesday, 22nd May, 2024.

“The court held that the refusal of International School, Ibadan, to allow the female Muslim students to wear hijab on their school uniform is wrongful, unconstitutional, null and void. The learned judge, Honourable Justice M.O Ishola, insisted that the school is a multi-religious public institution.

“This is a monumental judgement coming from Ibadan, the heart of Yorubaland. It is a game changer. It is our hope that our Christian neighbours, overzealous civil servants and recalcitrant teachers will respect this judgement.

“In any case, MURIC will not stand akimbo while Muslim children are subjected to illegal instructions particularly those that encroach on their rights as Muslims. We are fully prepared to amass incontestable evidence against anyone who molests Muslim students. It is no longer business as usual for religious fanatics among school teachers, conscienceless government officials and Muslim haters.

“It is a shame that the same people who claim to be civilized are neck-deep in tramadolised religiousity that they make such a huge mountain out of ordinary molehill just to get at Muslim children. Muslims in Britain, America and Canada did not go to court before they could wear hijab in schools and public places.

“But the so-called merchants of ‘tolerance’ find it difficult to tolerate the Muslim headscarf unless the Muslims go to court first to fight for their civil liberties. At long last, victory has come to the Muslims. Triumph is sweetest when served cold. There is no scintilla of doubt that the victory in this court judgement after a period of six years has laid in the cold long enough.

“Where will the oppressors run to now, particularly since there is a favourable Supreme Court pronouncement on hijab? If they run to the sea, the sea will be boiling. If they run to the mountains, the mountains will be falling. Whither runneth thou, oh Herod?

“MURIC salutes Muslim parents of the International School for their doggedness. Their leader, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Balogun, deserves a medal. The tenacity of our lawyers, Hasan Fajimite and Yusuf Anikulapo won the legal onslaught. But above all, we doff our hats to Honourable Justice M.O. Ishola for the depth of his research and the fearlessness and fairness of his pronouncements.

“We certainly hail this judgement. It is profound, cerebral and arcane.”