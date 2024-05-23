✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

700 newborn babies die daily in Nigeria – Kaduna gov

Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, said estimated 700 babies die every day in the country, underscoring the urgent challenge of high maternal and child mortality rates in Nigeria.

He stated this yesterday while commissioning a newly built Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant and Neonatal Unit at Yusuf Dantsoho Memorial Hospital, aimed at reducing the state’s contribution to neonatal mortality.

Governor Sani, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, said these projects are a direct response to the state’s efforts to address the alarming neonatal mortality rates.

“This is the highest number of newborn deaths in Africa and the second highest in the world. Alarmingly, 25% of all neonatal deaths occur on the first day of life, while 75% occur within the first week,” he said.

Governor Sani noted that Kaduna State has the highest neonatal mortality rate in the North West of Nigeria.

He said the newly commissioned neonatal unit is intended to cater to newborns aged 0-28 days, providing essential services to sustain the lives of children and their mothers.

Emir tasks political office holders on Yauri development

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger will soon rescind decision to leave ECOWAS – Ndume

The construction of the oxygen plant ensures a reliable supply of oxygen to the newborn unit and other facilities across the state, he added.

Governor Sani acknowledged the invaluable assistance of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which provided technical expertise and financial support for the projects.

