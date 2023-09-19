Corps member donates chairs to Bauchi school

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Bauchi State, Jubilant Ebonor, has donated 12 chairs to the Government Secondary School (GSS),…

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Bauchi State, Jubilant Ebonor, has donated 12 chairs to the Government Secondary School (GSS), Birshi Fulani.

Speaking during the donation on Monday, Jubilant said the gesture was part of her Community Development Service (CDS) project.

She said she decided to embark on the project when she saw some of the students in the school sitting on the floor to study.

She explained that, “No matter the language, tribe, religion, societal status or family background, we all deserve a right to education and to be schooled.

“For this right to be attained, there must be access and opportunity to classroom seats where learning can take place and learners learn comfortably.

“Realising the limited and almost unavailability of these seats and seeing it as a need, I decided to carry out this personal project which I tag: ‘Sit a Child to Learn’, where 36 students would be accommodated.

“This project was made possible through support and sponsorship by some philanthropists.” (NAN)

