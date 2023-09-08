London-bound Nigerian Passenger dies aboard Egypt Air flight, corpse ‘dumped in Cairo’

A young Nigerian lady (name withheld) has died aboard Egypt Air flight on her way to London, United Kingdom. The lady was said to have…

A young Nigerian lady (name withheld) has died aboard Egypt Air flight on her way to London, United Kingdom.

The lady was said to have left Nigeria for London onboard Egypt Air MS 876 flight to Cairo on Monday through the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA), Lagos when she died on board.

A family source who confirmed the incident however said the corpse was dropped in Cairo, the Egypt Capital by the airline.

“The family said the Airline didn’t inform them, but rather they got a message from the consular office in Cairo informing them of her death on board the flight. Please they need to know what exactly happened and how to get her corpse back to Nigeria,” a source close to the family said.

Our correspondent learnt that the lady was going to London on a student visa and boarded Egypt Air on connecting flight to London.

She was to connect to London via Egypt Air MS777 the following day.

There was no immediate response from Egypt Air as of press time as a source close to the airline said they were still awaiting information from Cairo on the incident.

