Nasarawa assembly constitutes 24 standing committees

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has constituted the 24 standing committees, their members, chairmen and secretaries to conduct the affairs of the legislature.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, while announcing the names of the committees in Lafia yesterday urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

The speaker also urged the committees not to compromise while performing their oversight functions.

“We have been sworn in for two or close to three months now, hence the need for the constitution of this standing committees to pilot the affairs of the House. I urge you to live above board while discharging your duties.

“We must protect the integrity of this institution by ensuring that the right things are done for the betterment of our people,” he said.

The speaker further urged them to start preparing for their various oversight functions in order to assess the level of the 2023 budget performance of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

