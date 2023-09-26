Winners of Independence golf competition to get brand new car, $4000

Speaking at a press conference at the IBB International Golf and Country Club on Tuesday, the competition’s secretary, Sola Adebayo, said both amateurs and professionals would compete at the event.

He said: “The professionals will be playing over two days and their first round ended a while ago (on Tuesday). Tomorrow (Wednesday) from 7:00am, they will come for the final round of it. It is going to be in two segments, the men’s professionals and the Ladies’ professionals.

“The winnings at stake here for the Men’s professionals is $4000 and for the ladies, it’s $1000.

“We have four categories for the amateurs, starting from handicap 30 to 54, which will be in category 4. Then those playing from 19-29 are in category 3. Then 11-18 is in Category 2 and then 0-10 is in Category 1.

“For this event, the star price which is the vehicle donated by PAN Nigeria is going to be won by the best net who is playing between the handicap of 0 and 18 while others in various other categories will win other trophies in their category.”

According to him, the format of play for the tournament is stroke play – the summation of a golfer’s strokes.

Also speaking, the Captain of the Club, Dr. Olabanjo Olaleye, said the competition is to commemorate the 63rd anniversary of the country.

He also said it is aimed at boosting the international image of Nigeria, using sports as a rallying point for unity, security, and peaceful co-existence of all Nigerians, boosting the economy of Nigeria, and highlighting the business opportunities in the country.

According to him, the event which started on September 15 will end on October 1st.

It started with the tennis section and will feature a week-long golf competition in various categories for players of all skill levels.

Dr Olaleye said there were over 500 players from across Nigeria and beyond, adding that four African countries were attending the competition for the first time.

“Last year, we had only Ghana but this year, we are hosting Ghana, Uganda, Cameroon, and Rwanda,” he said.