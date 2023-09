The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has directed all its affiliates and members to shut down the economy next week…

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has directed all its affiliates and members to shut down the economy next week Tuesday, October 3, 2023 over the federal government’s failure to meet all its demands.

The Presidents of both NLC and TUC, Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, disclosed this at Labour House during a press conference held shortly after emergency National Executive Council meeting.

Details later…

