Nasarawa Assembly probes Al-Makura administration over sales of gov’t properties

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has set up a nine-man ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged sales of government properties in Lagos and other states by the then sdministration of Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, announced the probe after Mr. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, the Majority Leader of the House, brought the issue under the matter of Public interest during the House proceedings in Lafia, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The Speaker urged the committee to immediately proceed to Lagos to begin its investigation on the alleged sales of Nasarawa State Liason office in the southwestern state.

He urged the committee to do a thorough investigation to unravel the alleged sales of the government properties by the immediate past administration.

He said, “What we saw in the media yesterday (Monday) that security men sent indigenes of the state staying in our Lagos Liason office out of the structure was unfortunate.

“We feel bad and disappointed about that. The protest has given a bad image to our state and the government of Nasarawa State.

“But we did not know whether the properties were sold or not and whether the proceeds were used for development or not. And who is/are the beneficiary/beneficiaries of the sale of the properties?”

He, however, urged the committee to ensure that the right things are done in the interest of development.

“All those involved must be invited for clarification such as the office of the SSG , Accountant General and Board of Internal Revenue Service,” he concluded.

According to him, the committee will extend its investigation to status of government properties across the country and among individuals.

The Speaker named Mr. Larry Ven Bawa as chairman of the committee.

“Other members are, Mr. Iliya Luka Zhekaba, the Minority Leader, Mr. Musa Ibrahim, Mr. Mohammed Omadefu, Mr. Suleiman Azara, Mr. Danladi Jatau, Mr. Saidu Gude, Mr. Mohammed Isimbabi, Mr. Mohammed Oyanki and Mr Ibrahim Musa, the Deputy Clerk is the Secretary of the committee,” he added.

The Speaker urged the committee to carry out its investigation without fear or favour.

On their parts, Mr. Musa Abubakar, Mr. Danladi Jatau, Mr. Solomon Akwashiki, Mr. Mohammed Oyanki, Mr. Larry Ven Bawa all supported the constitution of the committee to investigate alleged sale of government properties in Lagos and other states.

They said that there was the need for the people of the state to know how much was the proceeds of the properties sold and what it was used for.

Earlier, Mr. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu, the Majority Leader of the House while raising the issue said that the protest in Lagos by indigenes of the state had tarnished the image of the state.

He urged the House to set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged sale of the government properties in Lagos and other states.

Daily Trust reports that in September 2017, the Nasarawa State House of Assembly approved the request of the then Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to sell the state’s properties located in Lagos, Jos and Kaduna due to their dilapidated conditions.

