Why I didn’t celebrate my victory – Kaduna gov-elect

Kaduna State governor-elect Uba Sani has clarified that he didn’t celebrate his victory at the last polls because he has been concentrating on his duties as a lawmaker at the National Assembly after receiving his Certificate of Return.

In an interview conducted in Hausa and aired in the state, Senator Uba Sani dispelled rumours that he left Kaduna after his election.

He explained that it was not in his character to engage in merry-making as the opposition would have wanted which to him is not the right thing to do.

He said instead, prayers were offered by both Islamic clerics and Christian clergies, seeking God’s guidance in his role as the Number 1 Citizen of Kaduna State.

“The opposition said that I didn’t celebrate my victory with all kinds of celebrations. They don’t know the personality called Uba Sani. It’s not in my character to embark on such celebrations,” he said.

Uba added that during the concluded Ramadan fasting, imams congregated, read the Glorious Qur’an, and thanked Allah for the victory.

They also prayed that just as He granted him victory, the Almighty should also assist him in governing Kaduna State in a just and equitable manner, adding that a group of pastors also came and prayed for him and the state.

The governor-elect promised to carry all segments of Kaduna State along when he assumes office on May 29.