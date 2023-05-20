Nigeria must tackle menace of delayed medical attention – Senator Oloriegbe

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, has called for concerted efforts to tackle the issue of delayed medical attention in the country.…

Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, has called for concerted efforts to tackle the issue of delayed medical attention in the country.

This, according to the Kwara central senator, will forestall avoidable complications and deaths that could arise from such scenarios.

The senator spoke in Ilọrin, Kwara State capital, during the handing over of tricycle-ambulances to some selected primary healthcare centres facilitated by him.

The programme which was held at the UITH comprehensive health centre, Idi-Isin, Okoolowo, was part of the implementation of the year 2022 capital projects.

FG moves to replace striking doctors with ad-hoc staff

Strike: We’ve not been invited to any meeting with FG – Doctors

Speaking at the handing over of the ambulances to four primary health care beneficiaries, the lawmaker said the intervention was due to the desire to improve access to quality health services at the grassroots level.

He noted the significance of strengthening primary health centers for the broad and improved health care delivery.

According to him, “We are resolute in our resolve to deepen access to quality and affordable health care services at the grassroots level.

“This determination necessitated the various interventions we have facilitated to strengthen the health sector in a manner that ensures the underprivileged section of our society enjoys unfettered access to effective health services.”

“The distribution of these Tricycle Ambulances is a critical complement to other emergency services being offered by the benefitting facilities.

“It is of great importance to us to initiate a measure that would aid the movement of patients from remote areas to the closest healthcare facilities where they can be promptly attended to in the case of emergency.

“We have on several occasions witnessed the emergencies which require timely movement of victims to appropriate medical facilities, as such, this intervention became imperative to forestall avoidable complications which could be resulted from delayed medical attention”, he added.

The Kwara Center senator said he hoped the initiative will gear up the State, local government authorities and well-to-do individuals to channel their intervention towards this area.

While appreciating God for sparing his life to lend his bit to the developmental trajectory of his constituency, Oloriegbe thanked his constituents for their support which he said was a catalyst for the modest and sustainable gains of his representation.

In their respective remarks, the officers in charge of the benefitting facilities, expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for his “purposeful representation and unprecedented strides”.