We have bought weapons with new notes – terrorist leader boasts

A terrorist leader, Kachalla Balleri, has said that his gang has purchased weapons with new notes. Balleri is one of the most wanted terrorist leaders…

A terrorist leader, Kachalla Balleri, has said that his gang has purchased weapons with new notes.

Balleri is one of the most wanted terrorist leaders terrorizing some areas of Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna states; and some parts of Niger Republic.

The bandit leader was shown in a video flaunting the newly redesigned naira notes.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, had said that the policy aimed at curbing hoarding of currency and minimising incidences of terrorism and kidnapping in Nigeria.

But in the video, Balleri said the policy will only torture the poor, who have been left with the trouble of feeding themselves.

He said, “Tribalism will not solve Nigeria’s problem. Only justice will solve the problems. The poor don’t know what naira redesign means. Some of them don’t have N10,000. They live from hand to mouth. But those who have millions; it’s their own cup of tea. Many of those poor have not laid their hands on the new notes. But those considered terrorists have them in bulk.

“We have bought weapons with new notes so that we can fight them. Now we are waiting to hear what they will say next. We are doing what we are doing for the sake of God and the poor we are living together, not the government. We have no problem with whosoever wishes to relate well with us.”