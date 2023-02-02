Six things to know about Kwankwaso’s son-in-law who wants to succeed Ganduje

Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, is the governorship candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State. He is one…

Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, is the governorship candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Kano State.

He is one of the governorship candidates in the state to feature in the 2023 Media Trust Gubernatorial Debate that will hold at Bayero University, Kano Hall on Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Below are things to know about Abba Kabir Yusuf:

Birth & education

Born to the family of Malam Kabiru Yusuf and Malama Khadijatul-Naja’atu in Gaya Local Government Area of Kano State on 5th January 1963, Abba attended Sumaila primary school between 1968 and 1975.

He then proceeded to Government Secondary School Dawakin Tofa and later moved to Government Secondary school Lautai in Gumel where he completed his secondary education in 1980.

Abba Kabir Yusuf bagged a National Diploma (ND) from the Federal Polytechnic Mubi in 1985 and a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Civil Engineering from Kaduna Polytechnic in 1989.

He later obtained a postgraduate diploma in management and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Bayero University, Kano.

Royal lineage

Gida-Gida’s grandfather, Alhaji Yusuf Bashari, under whom the NNPP governorship candidate started his Islamic education, was Danmakwayon Kano and a former District Head of Gaya.

Career

Abba Gida-Gida began his career with the Kano State Water Resources Engineering and Construction Agency (WRECA), Kano State Water Board and later moved to the state Ministry of Water Resources where he held various positions.

Political appointment

He was appointed as Personal Assistant to the then Kano State Governor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso and later Special Assistant (Administration) between 1999 – 2003.

Abba worked again with Kwankwaso from 2003 to 2006 when the former governor of Kano State was appointed Minister of Defence.

He served as the Special Assistant to the Special Adviser to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Darfur/Somalia until 2007.

Abba was also appointed by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua as the chairman, Governing Board of the National Institute for Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), Ondo State from 2009 to 2011.

During Kwankwaso’s second tenure in office, Abba was appointed as the First Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the governor; and subsequently the state’s Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport.

Political limelight

The closely contested 2019 governorship election in Kano between the PDP and the ruling APC brought Abba Gida-Gida to the limelight.

Kwankwaso’s anointed candidate contested against the incumbent Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in an election that was declared inconclusive; but lost after a rerun.

Kwankwaso’s in-law

Abba is a son-in-law to his political godfather, Kwankwaso. He is married to Kwankwaso’s elder brother’s daughter.