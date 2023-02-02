Missy Elliot becomes female artiste nominated to Rock & Roll Hall of fame

Popular American rap artiste, Melissa Arnette Elliott professionally known as Missy Elliot has been announced as the first female artiste to be nominated to the…

Popular American rap artiste, Melissa Arnette Elliott professionally known as Missy Elliot has been announced as the first female artiste to be nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of fame.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is a prestigious ceremony that honours and celebrates artistes who have created sounds that have impacted generations and influenced individuals in the world.

The ceremony which announced its nominees on the 1st of February saw Missy Elliot as its first female nominee.

Reacting to her nomination, Missy said, “This is an incredible honour. I’m so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees. I’ve spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well.”

She continued, “But to hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra differently as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!”

The 51-year-old singer was nominated with artistes like Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, and George Michael. The upcoming Ceremony will take place this fall with a date, venue and more information to be announced.

Missy Elliot is a popular American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. She embarked on her music career with R&B girl group Sista in the early-mid 1990s and later became a member of the Swing Mob collective along with childhood friend and longtime collaborator Timbaland, with whom she worked on projects for American R&B acts Aaliyah, 702, Total, and SWV.

Following several collaborations and guest appearances, she launched her solo career in 1997 with her debut album Supa Dupa Fly, which spawned the top 20 single “Sock It 2 Me”. The album debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, the highest charting debut for a female rapper at the time.

Elliott currently has four Grammy Awards, eight MTV Video Music Awards, two American Music Awards, six BET Awards, and a Billboard Women in Music award for Innovator.