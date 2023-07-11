UITH to sanction doctors diverting patients to private hospitals

The management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin, Kwara State, said it has commenced investigation into alleged diversion of patients to private…

The management of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin, Kwara State, said it has commenced investigation into alleged diversion of patients to private facilities by its doctors.

The Head, Corporate Affairs Unit of UITH, Mrs Elizabeth Ajiboye, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said, “Management has commenced investigation into the matter and we can assure the general public that appropriate disciplinary measures shall be taken against any erring staff in line with the public service rules.”

Speaking on the erratic power supply in the university, Mrs Ajiboye attributed the situation to the collapse of the national grid.

To improve the situation, she said the management had concluded an arrangement with the concerned Distribution Company (DisCo) for a dedicated power line to guarantee uninterrupted power supply for 20 hours.

She explained that, “The 20-hour electricity supply will commence fully by next week. This will boost power supply to the mortuary, theatre, wards, units and other critical areas of the hospital.”

She noted that the hospital had been frantically working to ensure that activities of the hospital were not grounded as a result of the power challenge.

