Malala to visit Nigerian schools, meet young women

A Nobel laureate and Malala Fund co-founder, Malala Yousafzai, will visit Nigeria to mark the 10-year anniversary of her famed United Nations speech and her birthday, Malala Day.

According to a press release announcing her trip, Malala will visit Nigeria, in her capacity as UN Messenger of Peace, alongside the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed. Malala’s father and Malala Fund co-founder Ziauddin Yousafzai will also join the trip.

The statement added that the group would visit secondary schools and meet with young women, activists, and educators that Malala Fund supports, as well as key leaders in government whose support is critical to driving progress for girls’ education across Nigeria.

It read in part, “During the visit, Malala will also co-host a special Malala Day celebration alongside the UN Deputy Secretary-General with the participation of Nigerian government leaders, civil society representatives, and young activists.

“As we stand at the halfway point in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the event will be a moment to reflect on global progress- celebrating the women and girl-led movements pushing progress, calling out insufficient action, and urging governments to make transformative long-term investments in girls’ education and our world.

“Since 2014, Malala Fund has invested over $6.1M in partner organisations and their programmes across Nigeria. Our partners in Nigeria focus on advocating for amendments to education legislation, specifically for 12 years of safe, free, quality education under the Universal Basic Education Act.

