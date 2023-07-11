Kwara woman seeks divorce over hubby’s illness, disappearance

A housewife, Rofiat Ibrahim, has applied for divorce at the area court in Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, Kwara State, due to her husband’s “serious” health condition and…

A housewife, Rofiat Ibrahim, has applied for divorce at the area court in Centre-Igboro, Ilorin, Kwara State, due to her husband’s “serious” health condition and his disappearance.

The applicant told the court that her husband had been sick for more than 10 years and that his family refused to support her in taking care of him and the children.

Rofiat told the court how she had to pack out of the family house with her husband and children and rented an apartment without any assistance from her in-laws.

She further said that she left her sick husband in 2019 with her four children when the burden was too much and unbearable and that her in-laws took him to a welfare home for treatment from where he ran away and could not be traced.

The Judge, Aminullahi AbdulLateef, said that the respondent should be properly served for him to react to his wife’s application and adjourned to August 9, 2023.

