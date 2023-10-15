Suspected kidnappers kill herder, abduct 2 farmers in Niger

Suspected kidnappers have shot one person dead and abducted two others, including a serving policeman who were in their farms in Niger State. A…

Suspected kidnappers have shot one person dead and abducted two others, including a serving policeman who were in their farms in Niger State.

A resident, Adamu Galadima, who disclosed this yesterday said the kidnappers went into Daupe community of Tafa Local Government Area near Deidei town in the FCT on Wednesday morning and carried out the attacks.

He said a wife of one of the abducted persons was shot on her leg, as she was attempting to prevent the attackers from taking away her husband.

Daily Trust on Sunday further learnt that members of the security vigilante alongside hunters mobilized from the community and neighbouring two villages thereafter, to trace the kidnappers.

The source added however that the vigilante ended up killing a herder who had attempted to run away, as he was reportedly suspected to be one of the kidnappers.

The Divisional Police Officer DPO in charge of Sabon-Wuse, CSP Lateef Biodun, had confirmed the development, adding that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...