Teachers must be equipped for quality output – Commission

The National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has described teachers as torchbearers of the society who should be encouraged and equipped to enhance quality output.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Iyela Ajayi, dropped this hint in Lokoja yesterday while on a Senior Secondary Monitoring Learning Achievement exercise in Kogi State.

He said there was the need to encourage and equip teachers in the country to give proper education to our children for a better society.

Dr Ajayi added that the commission will ensure it preserves the benchmark set for teachers by constant monitoring of the available facilities in senior secondary schools in 36 states.

Also, he said the commission will ensure that teachers have the necessary qualifications for a better academic exercise in order to bequeath quality education to our children, for better leadership.

