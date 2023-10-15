Buni seeks partnership on education with 3 UK varsities

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State yesterday arrived in the United Kingdom to explore areas of partnership towards improving education in the state. A…

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State yesterday arrived in the United Kingdom to explore areas of partnership towards improving education in the state.

A statement sent by his Director General, Press and Media Affair, Mamman Mohammed said Buni will be having critical discussions with three renowned universities including University of Sussex, University of York and Crick Institute.

‘The visit is expected to attract educational support to institutions in the state.

“It could be recalled that some of the institutions had in the past supported the Yobe state University with equipment and pledged to establish a research centre at the university.

“The Governor would also take advantage of the visit to explore other areas of support to the ongoing reforms in education through the emergency declared on the sector.

“There is no doubt that the visit to these institutions would facilitate the state government’s drive to improve education in Yobe state,” the statement said.

