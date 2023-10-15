Soldiers rescue 7 kidnapped victims in Benue

Soldiers of the Exercise Enduring Peace III have rescued seven kidnapped victims in Igaji community of Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State. The troops…

Soldiers of the Exercise Enduring Peace III have rescued seven kidnapped victims in Igaji community of Ohimini Local Government Area of Benue State.

The troops made up of 72 battalion and soldiers of 401 Brigade in collaboration with volunteer members of the community achieved the feat after they launched a search for the victims who were abducted on October 9 while some of them were said to be going to the farm.

Security Adviser to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Chief Joseph Har, told journalists in Makurdi yesterday that the rescue followed credible intelligence earlier received about movements of some kidnappers with victims around Igaji general area.

Har said, “The troops in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) swiftly responded, combed the area in search of the kidnapped victims and rescued seven persons.”

He further explained that the criminals on sighting the troops ran in disarray leaving behind the kidnapped victims due to superior power of the troops.

The rescued victims include 19-year-old James Ebeh; Mary Ejeh, 40; Flora Alfa, 32; Mary John, 27; Ogumula Sunday, 18; Fidelis Ogumala, 55; and Stephen Onihi, 43.

The Security Adviser added that the rescued victims were handed over to the village head, Chief Peter Ottoh Adakole, in the presence of the youth leader, Iduma Fidelis, and others after which they were taken to the General Hospital in Otukpo for medical care.

