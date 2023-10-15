Plateau killing: Police CP wades into farmers, herders’ crisis

The Plateau State Police command has met with religious and community leaders to proffer lasting solutions to the lingering crisis between farming communities and pastoralists.…

The Plateau State Police command has met with religious and community leaders to proffer lasting solutions to the lingering crisis between farming communities and pastoralists.

Our correspondent reports that the latest meeting is one of many organized by stakeholders to restore peace between the warring parties in the state.

Hundreds of people were killed in several crises in the state.

The state commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius, while addressing the gathering at the weekend at the police officers’ mess, said the essence of the meeting was to strengthen the relationship between farmers and herders who had been at loggerheads for years in the state.

He called on all parties to sheathe their swords and embrace each other.

Speaking, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nura Abdullahi, commended the Nigeria Police Force for organizing the stakeholders meeting, saying such a gesture would go a long way in ensuring peace between the farmers and pastoralists.

He said: “We still have confidence that whenever there is security of purpose, there will be peace. What I am seeing today is different, I can see how all the people that are inside the hall are suggesting solutions on how to foster unity between the farmers and herders.”

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Polycarp Lubo, also said the exercise was timely considering the level of insecurity bedeviling the state.

He commended the governor for restoring peace in the state following attacks and killings in some villages, saying the meeting centres more on how people would learn to forgive each other with a genuine reconciliation and relate with one another peacefully.

