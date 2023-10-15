✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Ogun

Thieves raid Ogun palace, steal crown, staff of office

Suspected thieves have reportedly broken into the palace of the Olu of Ogunmakin town in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba James Sodiya, and carted away his crown and staff of office.

The hoodlums broke into the palace of the late monarch who passed away about two months ago on Thursday, October 12.

Police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Odutola, however, hinted that the police have arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

Odutola, who described the act as an abomination, said the police have recovered the crown but yet to recover the staff of office.

She said the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alamutu, has appealed to members of the public to volunteer information that will lead to the recovery of the staff of office.

 

