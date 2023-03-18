Soldiers beat up Rep in Benue

A House of Representatives member representing Buruku Federal Constituency, Kpam Sokpo, was on Saturday beaten to a pulp allegedly by soldiers of 401 Special Forces Brigade in Benue State.

Sokpo was reportedly beaten at the Old Barn in Gboko Town, Gboko Local Government Area of the state by the soldiers who allegedly arrived at his location at 2:30am.

The federal lawmaker who narrated the incident to our correspondent on the telephone, said, “I dont know what came over them, I came to the hotel where I was staying in Gboko, Old Barn around 2:30am when about five trucks filled with over 60 soldiers arrived.

“I sat there with some of my friends. When they alighted from their vehicles, they just took positions. I got up from where I was sitting to do something and one of them approached me and asked why I was walking in the manner I was walking.

“As I was talking, he slapped me in the face. I asked why he did that and introduced myself as a House of Representatives member. I told him that he does not know me and just slapped me in the face? Before I knew what was happening, more than 30 of them just pounced on me using the butts of their guns to injure me.

“As I speak with you I have stitches on my face, on my head and I have all kinds of injuries on my body. While this was going on, their Commanding Officer came in and calmed the situation a bit. Shortly after, they went on to harrass me and collected everything in my car including every piece of paper.

“The one who started assualting me threatened that he could even kill me. I did not get their names because they removed their name tags before assaulting me.

“Believe me, I do not know why they did this to me. I have gone to the hospital to stitch the cuts and treat myself, but I have reported the matter to the police and the Security Adviser to the Governor of Benue State.”

When contacted the Public Relations Officer of the 401 Special Forces Brigade, Captain Okeize, said he would make findings to know exactly what transpired, adding that he had not received any report on the matter.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Abass Wale, said he was not aware of the incident.