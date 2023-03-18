I want to make a difference in this election – 78-year-old Lagos voter

A 78-year old man, Bashorun Babatunde Rotinwa, says he is participating in the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Ikorodu, Lagos to make…

A 78-year old man, Bashorun Babatunde Rotinwa, says he is participating in the governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Ikorodu, Lagos to make a difference.

The voter said he had been participating in Nigeria’s elections since the first republic and hoped to take part in many more elections.

He said posterity would judge him if he failed to vote for someone who would secure the future of his children and grandchildren.

“I am 78 years old and I am happy that I am alive to take part in this year’s elections. I want to make a difference in this election,” he added.