Poll: Security agents, voters disagree over movement restriction in Osun

Some residents of Osun State have accused security operatives of detaining them in front of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (INEC) office in Osogbo, the state capital.

Only state House of Assembly election is being conducted in the state.

The residents claimed that they were moving to their polling unit to cast their votes when they were stopped and detained around 5am.

But security operatives comprising policemen and soldiers said the restroom order must be strictly adhered to prevent hoodlums from disrupting the election.

The security agents said the voters should leave their vehicles and motorcycles and trek to their polling centres. But the voters said their polling centers were very far away from where they were stopped.