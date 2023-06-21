Robbery suspect arrested 3 days after leaving prison

A suspected traffic robber simply identified as Kingsley has been rearrested three days after he was released from Ikoyi Correctional Centre. The 45-year-old suspect was…

A suspected traffic robber simply identified as Kingsley has been rearrested three days after he was released from Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

The 45-year-old suspect was arrested along with six others while allegedly robbing travellers who were held in the chaotic traffic at Ijora Badia area of Lagos.

Investigations revealed that the suspect hooked up with his previous gang members at the white sand area of Ijora-Badia immediately after he was freed

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen on Tuesday, said the suspects were robbing passengers in vehicles during the peak traffic period on Saturday

He said the Ijora Badia Police Division carried out the operation during serious traffic hours at different locations in Ijora/Apapa axis on Saturday at about 9.30 pm.

He said, “A well-coordinated operation by the patrol teams of the Ijora Badia Police Division led to the arrest of the suspects at different locations on the Total Bridge, along the Apapa, and Ijora Badia areas.

“One of the suspects, simply identified as Kingsley (43) was released from Ikoyi Correctional Facility three days before his arrest. Other suspects are between the ages 19 and 25. They were allegedly robbing motorists.”

The image maker said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court.

