Rema makes history with ‘Calm down’, enters Guinness World Record

Nigerian music act, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has made it into the Guinness Book of Records with his global hit ‘Calm Down’

The music star achieved the feat with his global hit song which made history as the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart (the world’s first regional streaming chart).

In a statement on its official website, Guinness World Record recognised the singer for achieving the historic feat.

Rema was recognised for securing the first number 1 hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), according to the statement.

“On 29 November 2022, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced that “Calm Down” by the Nigerian rapper Rema (b. Divine Ikubor) had become the first No.1 on The Official MENA Chart – the world’s first regional music streaming chart and the first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

‘‘The weekly Top 20 collects data from the major streaming platforms across 13 MENA countries, covering a population of more than 300 million people combined: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates,” the statement read in part.

He rose to stardom after releasing the song “Dumebi”.

In 2019, he signed a record deal with Jonzing World, a subsidiary of Mavin Records.