Portable Publicly Begs Davido For Music Collaboration

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has publicly begged music star Davido for a musical collaboration. VIDEO: Can You Marry A Woman Older…

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has publicly begged music star Davido for a musical collaboration.

VIDEO: Can You Marry A Woman Older Than You?

I have no regrets declaring Binani winner – Suspended Adamawa REC

Portable took to his Instagram account on Monday to ask for a feature on one of his songs and also shared a screenshot of his chat with the multi-award-winning singer, Davido.

He tagged Davido in the comment section and wrote, “#Davido Ogun, Owo Music industry. Carry Me Trabaye. Bless me with one verse Who Go Help You No Go Stress You. I Gat Chorus. ZAZUU . IKA OF AFRICA. Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration.”(sic)

Responding to this in the chat Portable shared, Davido hailed him saying, ”Zazuuu Zazuuu.’’

See the post below: