Entertainment

Portable Publicly Begs Davido For Music Collaboration

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as  Portable, has publicly begged music star Davido for a musical collaboration.

Portable

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as  Portable, has publicly begged music star Davido for a musical collaboration.

Portable took to his Instagram account on Monday to ask for a feature on one of his songs and also shared a screenshot of his chat with the multi-award-winning singer, Davido.

He tagged Davido in the comment section and wrote, “#Davido Ogun, Owo Music industry. Carry Me Trabaye. Bless me with one verse  Who Go Help You No Go Stress You. I Gat Chorus. ZAZUU . IKA OF AFRICA. Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration.”(sic)

Responding to this in the chat Portable shared, Davido hailed him saying, ”Zazuuu Zazuuu.’’

