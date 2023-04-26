Davido: What Dangote tells me about money

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that his uncle, Aliko Dangote who is also the richest man in Africa is…

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that his uncle, Aliko Dangote who is also the richest man in Africa is a different kind of billionaire.

He stated that Dangote always advises him to ensure he saves his money. Davido further stated that Dangote changes his car every eight years despite his wealth. During the interview, Davido said, “Uncle Aliko is a different type of billionaire. Uncle Aliko buys two cars every eight years. He is very disciplined and a different kind of billionaire. Every time I see him, he just says one thing and one thing only. Save your money. There is nothing more he tells me other than to save my money.

“He and my dad they have been very close friends since I was young. He has done well for us back home; he has made us a lot of industries. He does it all; he just opened the biggest cement plant in Africa. That will provide jobs. Also, what we do, we have an electricity company so the top men in Nigeria do what they can to provide.”

Aliko Dangote GCON, born 10 April 1957, is a Nigerian businessman and industrialist. He is best known as the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index estimated his net worth at $20.5 billion in April 2023, making him the richest person in Africa, the world’s richest black person, and the world’s 83rd richest person.

Meanwhile, the multiple award-winning singer’s father, Adedeji Adeleke, is an elder brother to the Osun State governor as well as a Nigerian billionaire, business magnate and president of Adeleke University. He is also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited.