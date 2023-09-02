Protest over ‘irregularities’, low turnout mar Edo LG poll 

The Edo State local Government election conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has been marred by protests over alleged irregularities.

Our reporter who monitored the election on Saturday observed low turnout of voters, late arrival of materials as well as shortage of ballot papers and non arrival of materials at the polling units.

Addressing journalists during the protest, the Ikpoba Okha Local Government Chairman of the party, Jeffery Scott Emuakpor, Enomayor Paul Adewumi, Oredo chairmanship candidate and Osamudiamen Eghaghe, said election materials were not evenly distributed in the stronghold of the party amid intimidation of the opposition.

They said because of alleged harassment, the party had asked its agents, chairmanship candidates and councilors to pull out of the ongoing councils election, stressing that the whole exercise was a sham.

On his part, the Labour Party’s chairmanship candidate in Oredo local government, Daniel-Ero Onaghis, called for the cancellation of the election, saying the process was fraudulent.

He said he was disenfranchised as he couldn’t cast his vote at his Oredo Ward 6, as of 2pm due to non arrival of materials and EDSIEC officials.

“We don’t trust the process, we are calling for the cancellation of the election and a new date be fixed for EDSIEC to prepare well for the election.”

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Etsako West Local Government Area, Zibiri Muhammed, described the election as the worst council poll so far conducted in the state.

“I am the returning officer for my party in the local government. This is the first election that each polling unit was allocated only 100 ballots even if the registered voters are 1,500. Also, the result sheets were not enough to cover the entire polling units in the council.”

Also speaking, APC State Chairman, Col (Dr) David Imuse (rtd) described the election as a charade, saying it was characterized by insufficient ballot papers without result sheets in Edo Central Senatorial District.

The Labour Party candidate in Ikpoba Okha local government, said the election was characterized with gunshots, aside from only 100 ballot papers provided for each polling unit.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki after casting his vote at his Oredo Ward 4, unit 19, described the turnout of voters as very impressive and peaceful.

“In spite of the rain, the turnout that I am seeing is considerably interesting. That means political parties did all what they were supposed to do to sensitize the people.

“I believe the popular candidates will win the elections, particularly you can see the presence of people and their agents around. I think people will accept the results,” he said.