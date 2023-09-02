Iwobi, Kolo Muani, other top transfer deadline deals

Manchester United signed Amrabat as part of a hat-trick of arrivals at Old Trafford in the hectic final hours before Friday's transfer deadline.

The transfer windows for the Premier League, Scottish Premiership, and EFL closed on 1 September.

Other members of Europe’s top five leagues (La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Bundesliga) also closed their transfer window on the same date.

However, teams can sign free agents and can allow players to leave beyond their deadline for countries where the window remains open.

There were huge movements on the deadline day with Barcelona, Liverpool, PSG, and other big teams signing top targets just before the closure of the market.

Daily Trust highlights some of the top deals concluded on Friday before the window shut.

Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina to Manchester United

Manchester United signed Sofyan Amrabat on loan as part of a hat-trick of arrivals at Old Trafford in the hectic final hours before Friday’s transfer deadline.

United left it late to get a deal done for midfielder Amrabat that will see one of the stars of Morocco’s run to the World Cup semi-finals join from Fiorentina for a 10 million euro (£8.6 million) loan fee with the option to buy for a further 25 million euros next year.

Amrabat was joined by Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce and Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, who was with Spurs, in joining the Red Devils on deadline day.

“I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams,” said Amrabat in a United statement.

Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of France striker, Randal Kolo Muani from German club Eintracht Frankfurt early on Saturday, moments after the summer transfer window closed in Europe.

Muani signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 champions after media reports in France said they had agreed to pay a fee totalling €90 million ($97m) to Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old forward, who hails from the Paris suburbs and began his career at Nantes, had been a target for PSG all summer and completed an ambitious recruitment drive in the transfer window by the Qatar-backed club.

PSG had already notably signed French internationals in winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona and defender Lucas Hernandez from Bayern Munich.

As well as keeping Kylian Mbappe following a lengthy contract dispute, PSG also reinforced their attack with the arrivals of Spain’s Marco Asensio from Real Madrid and South Korean star Lee Kang-in.

Muani’s arrival follows that of winger Bradley Barcola from Lyon on Thursday for an initial €45 million.

Cole Palmer From Manchester City to Chelsea

Manchester City cashed in on Cole Palmer for an initial £40 million taking Chelsea’s spending on new players in just over a year under the club’s American ownership beyond £1 billion.

Palmer agreed a seven-year contract with Chelsea, who could pay City an extra £2.5 million in add-on clauses.

The 21-year-old scored in both the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup last month.

But Palmer, who helped England win the Under-21 European Championship this year, has been convinced by Chelsea’s plan to invest heavily in young players.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents,” said Palmer.

“It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

Barcelona signed Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season, the Spanish champions said Friday.

“Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement for the loan of player Joao Felix until June 30, 2024. There is no option to buy,” said the Catalan club in a statement.

Barcelona loaned winger Ansu Fati to Brighton and defender Clement Lenglet to Aston Villa earlier Friday to help create room to accommodate their new arrivals on the wage bill and register the players with La Liga, who have strict financial fair play rules.

Felix became one of the most expensive players in history when Atletico Madrid signed him from Benfica in 2019 for €126 million ($136 million) at just 19 years old.

The Portuguese forward, 23, failed to find consistent form in the Spanish capital and Atletico loaned him to Chelsea last season, where he also struggled.

Felix has spoken out about his desire to play for Barcelona in the past.

“The club publicly expresses their gratitude to the player for the financial effort made (to join) and his desire to wear the Barca shirt,” added Barcelona.

Atletico said Felix has signed a two-year contract extension, until 2029.

Gravenberch from Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Liverpool signed Dutch international Ryan Gravenberch on Friday to complete an overhaul of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield options in recent months.

The 21-year-old joins from Bayern Munich for a reported £34 million ($43 million).

Gravenberch is Liverpool’s fourth signing of the transfer window, all of whom have been midfielders.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo had previously been brought to Anfield to help compensate for the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Very happy that the deal is done and I’m finally here,” said Gravenberch.

Gravenberch was a product of the Ajax academy system and made 103 appearances for the Amsterdam club before joining Bayern last year.

But he struggled to make an impact at the German giants, making only six starts in 34 appearances.

Joao Cancelo from Manchester City to Barcelona

Barcelona signed Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on loan until the end of the season.

Barcelona confirmed his arrival from Manchester City, with no option to buy.

The club needed a specialist right-back, using central defender Jules Kounde in that position for the majority of last season.

Cancelo, 29, fell out of favour at Manchester City last season, joining Bayern Munich on loan in January.

The Portugal international was pivotal for City coach Pep Guardiola in previous years as he played an important role in two Premier League triumphs.

Cancelo signed a five-year deal with City in February 2022 but less than a year later Guardiola sent him to Bayern.

Barcelona have had a busy transfer window, signing Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu and Inigo Martinez, while Ousmane Dembele, Franck Kessie and others departed.

Alex Iwobi from Everton to Fulham

Alex Iwobi on Friday completed a permanent move to Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Nigerian scored nine goals in 140 appearances for Everton, having signed from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

Iwobi will link up with former Blues manager Marco Silva at Craven Cottage.

In a statement on Saturday, Everton thanked Iwobi for his service to the Club and wished him all the best for the future.

