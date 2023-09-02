Marriage not do-or-die affair — Yul Edochie

Ace Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has made it known that being in the institution of marriage is not a do-or-die affair. The actor in recent…

Ace Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has made it known that being in the institution of marriage is not a do-or-die affair. The actor in recent times has been backlashed by netizens over his decision to have a second wife.

Months ago, Yul son of legendary actor Pete Edochie, revealed to his friends, fans and family that he had taken a new wife, Judy Austin who is also a colleague of his in Nollywood. While making the announcement of picking a second wife, the thespian via his verified Instagram account shared a picture of himself and a toddler whom he birthed with his new bride.

This happened as the iconic thespian had been married to his first wife May for over a decade; the union produced four children. Sadly, the duo lost their first son, Kambilichukwu, in March.

As the actor’s marital status has been a subject of discussion most especially in the Nigerian digital space, Yul has taken to his verified Instagram account to note that marriage is not a do-or-die affair while adding that the institution is a beautiful thing.

The actor stated, “Marriage is a beautiful thing. Don’t let anybody discourage you. If your dream is to get married, go ahead & achieve your dream. A few tips can help you have a long-lasting marriage but there’s no laid down proven formula to it. You can marry someone you dated for 10yrs & the marriage won’t last.

“You can marry someone you met yesterday and have a long-lasting marriage. And most times the main reason for a marriage crash is not revealed on social media. Only the couple actually know exactly what went wrong.

Marriage is also not a do-or-die affair. Try your best to make it work, if it doesn’t, it’s not the end of the world. Wish yourselves well and move on.

Some journeys last forever. While some journeys have to end for others to begin. Love & Peace always.”(sic)

