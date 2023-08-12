PHOTOS: Top Nigerian Islamic clerics arrive Niger to meet military junta

Top Islamic cleric under the leadership of the national chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) have arrived in Niger Republic in a…

Top Islamic cleric under the leadership of the national chairman of Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS) have arrived in Niger Republic in a move to intervene in the current impasse between the Niger military junta and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The clerics include Sheikh Bala Lau, Sheikh Kabir Gombe, Sheikh Yakubu Musa, Sheikh Mansur Sokoto, among others.

See the pictures below:

