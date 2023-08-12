Speaker Abbas mourns worshippers killed in Zaria mosque collapse

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has condoled the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, his constituents and families of victims who…

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has condoled the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, his constituents and families of victims who died during the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque on Friday.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Saturday, he described the incidence as disheartening and devastating.

Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, said he received the news of the unfortunate incident with shock, noting that he was pained by the death and injury of his constituents in the mishap.

He said, “My heart bleeds over the unfortunate incident that happened at the Zaria Central Mosque on Friday, August 11, 2023 during the Asr prayer, when parts of the mosque collapsed, leading to the death of some of my constituents.

“It is disheartening and devastating that people who went to worship Allah lost their lives in that manner. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant them eternal rest and reward them with Jannatul Firdaus.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their families and those that sustained injuries during the incident.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, my constituents – the people of Zaria – and indeed the entire people of Kaduna State as well as the Kaduna State Government over the unfortunate incident.

“I pray that Allah (SWT) gives the families of those that lost their lives the fortitude to bear the losses and for the quick recovery of those that sustained injuries during the incident.”

