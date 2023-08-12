Mosque collapse: CAN condoles Muslims, seeks investigation

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condoled the Muslim Ummah in Zaria, Kaduna State and the entire nation over the deaths and injuries recorded…

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condoled the Muslim Ummah in Zaria, Kaduna State and the entire nation over the deaths and injuries recorded when a section of the Zaria Central Mosque collapsed on Friday.

President, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Saturday in Abuja expressed shock over the death of some worshippers, and prayed for their families.

“We also extend our thoughts and prayers to the 25 individuals who sustained injuries, and we pray for their quick and complete recovery. The Zaria Central Mosque holds significant historical and religious value, having stood as an important place of worship for over 150 years. We recognize the deep attachment and emotional connection that the Muslim community has with this sacred place, and we share in their grief and loss.

“In this moment of sorrow, we stand united as one people, acknowledging the importance of mutual respect, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among the various religious communities in Nigeria. Tragedies such as this remind us of our shared humanity and the need for solidarity during times of crisis,” Okoh said.

He, however, commended the swift response of the relevant authorities and emergency services in rescuing survivors and providing necessary medical attention.

He urged the government and all relevant stakeholders to ensure a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident, with the aim of preventing a recurrence and ensuring the safety of worshippers in all places of worship across the country.

“We call on religious leaders, both Christian and Muslim, to use this unfortunate event as an opportunity to deepen interfaith dialogue by showing understanding. In this way, we can build a society where all individuals, regardless of their religious affiliations, can practice their faith freely and peacefully.

“May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace, and may the injured recover quickly. Let us unite, support, and comfort each other during this difficult time,” Okoh said.

