North West APC chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chair

Chairmen, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the seven states of North West zone, rose from their meeting held in Kaduna, to endorse the candidacy of the former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the Party.

In a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting, the chairmen took the decision to endorse Ganduje for what they described as his immense contributions to the success and development of the APC.

The communiqué was signed by all the seven North West States Chairmen, namely; Hon. Isa Sadiq Acida, Sokoto State; Air Cdre. Emmanuel K. Jekada (rtd), Kaduna State; Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Kana, Kebbi State, Prince Abdullahi Abbas, Kano State; Hon. Aminu Sani Gumel, Jigawa State; Hon. Tukur Umar Danfulani, Zamfara State and Hon. Muhammad Sani Ali, Katsina State.

According to them, Ganduje sojourned the whole country during the 2023 general election, making immense contributions, which saw the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of Nigeria.

The communiqué reads: “We the State Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC from the seven States comprising Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara and Jigawa that made up the Northwest Geopolitical Zone of the country rising from a meeting held in Kaduna on Tuesday, 25/07/2023, unanimously endorsed Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.

“This decision followed the immense contributions made to the party by the two terms governor of the second most populous state in the nation, Kano, especially at the 2023 general election which saw the emergence of our most enviable President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

