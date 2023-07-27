Igbo Muslims celebrate Islamic New Year

The South East Muslim Community under the leadership of Sheikh Haroun Ogbonnia Ajah has congratulated the Muslims Ummah around the globe on the successful completion…

The South East Muslim Community under the leadership of Sheikh Haroun Ogbonnia Ajah has congratulated the Muslims Ummah around the globe on the successful completion of Hijjrah 1444.

It also wished them a more rewarding new year (Hijjrah1445) which commenced on July 19, equivalent to Ist Muharam, 1445.

In a statement signed by the general secretary, Isiaka A. Salmon, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, the forum thanked Allah SWT for seeing Nigeria through in the just concluded national elections, and enjoined all those elected to be fair to all in all their dealings irrespective of tribe, religion, colour or any other divisive tendency.

The forum also asked the Muslims in the country to be mindful of their activities and continue to champion religious tolerance in any part of the country they reside.

