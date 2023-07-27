Delta assembly screens, confirms 9 commissioner nominees

The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed nine out of the 26 names of commissioner nominees forwarded to the state house by…

The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed nine out of the 26 names of commissioner nominees forwarded to the state house by the Delta State governor, Oborevwhori.

The 26 nominees’ names were forwarded to it by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for appointment as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council.

The nine nominees were on the list of the first batch of the screening exercise presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, on Tuesday.

They included Hon. Joan Onyemaechi, from Aniocha North Local Government Area; Pat Ajudua, Oshimili North; Chief Fidelis Tilije, Ukwuani; Hon. Godknows Angele, Burutu; Dr Joseph Onojaemo, Isoko North; Orode Uduaghan, Warri North; Mrs Rose Ezewu, Okpe; Hon. Reuben Izeze, Ughelli South, and Sunny Ekedayen, Uvwie.

The nominees were introduced by members representing their various constituencies at the assembly.

