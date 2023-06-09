Nollywood actress who begged for vehicle gets car gift

Less than a week after making an appeal to her fans to get her a car, veteran Nollywood actress, Margaret Bandele Olayinka aka Iya Gbonkan,…

Less than a week after making an appeal to her fans to get her a car, veteran Nollywood actress, Margaret Bandele Olayinka aka Iya Gbonkan, wish has been granted.

Daily Trust had reported how the 64-year-old, who appears majorly in Yoruba movies, stated that despite having been in the industry for decades, she does not own a car.

In a viral video, the seasoned actress claimed she had been taking buses to her destination every day.

“I have been acting for decades yet I don’t have a car. I jump on buses every day. If I die now, you will kill a cow. Celebrate me now that I am alive. I need a car from my fans. One person can even give me four cars. What is it? Now that I am alive, help me. Whatever that is good for me, please do it now,” she said in Yoruba.

On Thursday, she received a car from one of her fans.

According to reports, the presentation was done by Mrs Mustapha Jayeola, who made the gesture on behalf of his boss, Mrs. Omobolanle Olatise, the Chief Executive Officer of Alexes Promotion in Ibadan.

Iya Gbonkan is predominantly known for her scary facial expression.

