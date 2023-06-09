Simi: I was almost barred from passport office over Indecent dressing

Multi-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly called ‘Simi’, has narrated how she faced difficulties entering a passport office due to her appearance. In…

Multi-talented Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly called ‘Simi’, has narrated how she faced difficulties entering a passport office due to her appearance.

In a video via Instagram on Thursday, Simi recounted how she was initially denied entry to the office because her attire was deemed inappropriate.

Simi explained that she had to comply with the dress code by removing her nose ring and earring in order to gain access.

However, she didn’t mention the location of the passport office.

Adekunle Gold gifts wife, Simi, customized diamond necklace on birthday

Our leaders only love their greedy bellies — Simi

“I went to the passport office to get my passport done and when I reached the gate, they said I should go back because I am indecently dressed.”

“I looked myself up and down, and asked, can you see anything in my body that is indecent? He said he cannot see, but ‘I should go back and wear something more ‘down’. I had to take out my nose ring, earring, and had to cover my chest with a little scarf. I was also asked to sing for them,” she said.

The 34-year-old Ojuelegba-born singer and actress broke into the mainstream with her single ‘Tiff’ in 2014 and had established herself as a super talented songwriter and singer.

After the hit, the last of four children, whose parents separated when she was only nine-year-old and grew up as a tomboy, never looked back.

Her 2017 eponymous album ‘Simisola’ won the ‘Album of the Year’ at the Headies.

Also, her rich understanding of music saw her serve as a judge in the 7th season of Nigerian idol, 2022.

She is married to Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold and AG Baby.

