Niger demolishes police station on pipeline

Revokes filling station’s C of O The Niger State Government on Thursday demolished the building housing the Chanchaga Police Division opposite the state water…

Revokes filling station’s C of O

The Niger State Government on Thursday demolished the building housing the Chanchaga Police Division opposite the state water board in Minna because it sits on a major water pipeline.

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago explained that the building was illegally constructed out of clear disregard for law, noting that it did not have the required approval.

Bago noted that his administration placed high premium on provision of potable water to Minna and its environs and that anything that would obstruct the achievement of such agenda would be removed.

The governor warned organisations, institutions and individuals to seek approval from constituted relevant authorities before erecting any building, saying the government would not hesitate to take decisive action on anyone found wanting.

Similarly, Gov Bago revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of a filling station belonging to a relation of a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), and ordered for its demolition.

The governor gave the directive when he inspected the filling station at the Ketaren Gwari axis of Minnn, explained that the structure was illegally sited in a residential area, making it unsafe for residents.

He said, “We have a report of the illegal structure and I have asked the urban development board to stop them from working but they continued. So, we have revoked the C of O and we will mark it for demolition.”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...