10,000 Nigerians have brain, spinal cord ailment – Neurologists

Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences (NSNS) has said about 10,048 Nigerians are suffering from Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a combined brain and spinal cord ailment.

MS is caused when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and destroys the fatty substance that coats and protects nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord.

The secretary of NSNS, Prof.Yakub Nyandaiti, who spoke in Abuja during the MS Awareness Campaign organised by Roche in conjunction with Nigerian Neurologists, said MS affects 30,000 people across Africa, with approximately 2,800 new diagnoses every year.

Nyandaiti said MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

She advised those with the symptoms to visit their doctors early to improve long-term health.

“There is presently no cure for MS, however, signs and symptoms can be ameliorated successfully with several medications and research is still ongoing,” he said.

