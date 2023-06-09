✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Are Adjusting To Life After Fuel Subsidy Removal

The removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria have made a significant impact in the lives of so many Nigerians.

    By Mardia Umar

The removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria have made a significant impact in the lives of so many Nigerians.

NIGERIA DAILY: The Bad Security Situation Tinubu Is Inheriting

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Buhari Might Stay In Daura After Six Months

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, Some Nigerians speak about their experiences and how they are adjusting to the new reality.

