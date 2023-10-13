NDE trains 81 to reduce unemployment

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training of 81 youths in different skills to reduce unemployment in Borno State. The skills include, fashion…

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training of 81 youths in different skills to reduce unemployment in Borno State.

The skills include, fashion design, aluminum fabrication, welding and metal work, barbing saloon and throw pillow making.

Flagging off the training in Maiduguri yesterday, the Director-General of the NDE, Abubakar Fikpo, said trainees would be trained on skills that are highly sought after in the society and Borno State.

The DG, represented by Hajiya Amina Lewa Shettima said they arrived at those skills after a lot of research, “We concluded that training the youths on those vocations would expand markets for the needed goods and services and provide more job opportunities for our teaming youths”.

