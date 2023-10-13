Ajulo, Falana’s wife, EFCC lawyer, 55 others get SAN

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has announced Kayode Ajulo and wife of human rights lawyer, Funmi Falana among the list of 57 new Senior…

The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has announced Kayode Ajulo and wife of human rights lawyer, Funmi Falana among the list of 57 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The committee headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, after several hours of deliberation, confirmed the appointment of the new SANs, which comprised of legal practitioners and one from the academia.

A statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court/Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki-Bello, said that the new SANs were appointed as a result of their excellence in the law profession and adherence to the Code of Ethics of the profession.

The statement said that the LPPC meeting considered four different petitions against some of the applicants and dismissed them for lacking in merit.

It further stated that the new senior advocates would be inaugurated on November 27 by the CJN at the Supreme Court complex.

Other lawyers on the list include Felix Ota Offia, Lawrence Bankole Falade, Kingsley Obamogie, Folasade Alli, Abiola Isiaq Oyebanji, Bomo Olakunle Agbebi, Daniel Uruakpa, and Oseloka Godwin Osuigwe.

They also include Babatunde Adeoye, Babaseyi Joseph, Emmanuel Moses Enoidem, Kehinde Olufemi Aina, Nghozi Oleh, Aaron Chile Okoroma, Ibrahim Angulu and Olayiwola Afolabi.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...