My Reinstatement shows no man can take what God has given – Sanusi

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and members of the House of Assembly for “summoning courage” in saving Kano state and Nigeria through his reinstatement.

He said his reinstatement is a testament what God has given, no man can take it

The emir spoke shortly after receiving his reinstatement letter from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Africa House, Kano Government House, on Friday.

He said, “The Arabians used to say in everything that we are going to witness, there is a lesson that shows us that God is there. Whatever that is happening to an individual is preordained by Allah and to those that are sensible enough, it’s a lesson.

“God is one and whatever He does, nobody can change and what He doesn’t do, nobody can.

“About 10 years ago, in this same place former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso gave me my appointment letter as the Emir of Kano. Today, after 10 years I am here again receiving reappointment letter by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

“Time will not permit for long talks. Whatever we will say, we have said it when we were leaving. We made it clear that God has preordained time and cause for everything and everyone. He gave leadership to whom he wants and at the time he wants. When He gives, no one can take it away and when he takes it away, nobody can take it back.

“My Governor and our assembly members, you will not understand the gravity of what you did for the history of Kano and the country at large. Among Kano Emirs, it started from Bagauda over 1000 years ago. In this year’s, it was once that we had Emir Muhammadu Koguna who was overthrown and he came back after some days. This shows that in 1000 years, there has been no case like what happened now.

“In the northern part of this country, we have seen it in different states how politicians balkanised emirates with a state with one Emir becoming 20, some 19. In states of northern Nigeria, there are Local Governments with two or three first class Emirs all because the system has been destroyed.

“This thing that has been brought to Kano, had it been it was allowed, one day we will wake up with Emir of Kumbotso, Bichi, Fagge and 44 Emirs. So what the government and the assembly is a rescue mission.”