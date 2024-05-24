✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

BREAKING: Judge who tried to halt Sanusi’s reinstatement is in US, I’d report him – Gov Yusuf

    By Salim Umar Ibrahim

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has vowed to report what he described as the abuse of court orders to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

He said this while reacting to the court order which restrained the reinstatement of Sanusi and restrained the dethronement of five Emirs in the state.

Justice Abdullahi Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, had granted an interim injunction restraining the Inspector General of police, Kano state police commissioner, Nigeria security and civil defense corps NSCDC and the department of state service DSS from enforcing, executing, implementing or operationalizing the Kano state emirate council (repeal) law.

The judge granted the order based on a motion filed by Aminu Babba Danagundi who held the title Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

But speaking shortly after issuing the reinstatement letter to Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II at Africa House, Kano State Government House, on Friday, Yusuf said, “The person that issued the court order was in America but he is ordering us to stop what we are doing. This issue of abuse I must present before the Governor’s Forum so that we can tackle it accordingly.

“We are agents of following due process, that’s why we did what we did openly before everybody. Those that are meant to maintain that rule of law remains must follow that also.”

