✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

PHOTOS: Moment Emir Sanusi picked up appointment letter

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, picked up his appointment letter at the Kano State Government House, on Friday. The Emir was reinstated after…

img 20240524 wa0016
img 20240524 wa0016

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, picked up his appointment letter at the Kano State Government House, on Friday.

The Emir was reinstated after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had signed the new emirate council law which removed emirs of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye, on Thursday.

Sanusi was dethroned in 2020 by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje after a personal rift.

Before the dethronement, Ganduje had split Kano emirate into five – Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

The law which the former governor used to remove Sanusi was, however, repealed by Kano House of Assembly on Thursday.

See photos of the king picking up his appointment letter:

img 20240524 wa0021
img 20240524 wa0018

img 20240524 wa0019

img 20240524 wa0022

img 20240524 wa0017

img 20240524 wa0016

img 20240524 wa0023

Photo credit: Salim Ibrahim

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories