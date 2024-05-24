PHOTOS: Moment Emir Sanusi picked up appointment letter

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, picked up his appointment letter at the Kano State Government House, on Friday. The Emir was reinstated after…

The reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, picked up his appointment letter at the Kano State Government House, on Friday.

The Emir was reinstated after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had signed the new emirate council law which removed emirs of Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye, on Thursday.

Sanusi was dethroned in 2020 by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje after a personal rift.

Before the dethronement, Ganduje had split Kano emirate into five – Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

The law which the former governor used to remove Sanusi was, however, repealed by Kano House of Assembly on Thursday.

See photos of the king picking up his appointment letter:

Photo credit: Salim Ibrahim