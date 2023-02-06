Man arraigned over theft of ACs

An electrician, Ibrahim Hamisu, was arraigned on Monday before a Kado area court in Abuja for allegedly stealing five units of air conditioner valued at…

An electrician, Ibrahim Hamisu, was arraigned on Monday before a Kado area court in Abuja for allegedly stealing five units of air conditioner valued at N1.2 million.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the defendant, along with one Danjuma Rody, currently at large, formed a common intention and unlawfully entered a house on December 26, 28 and 29, 2022, and stole three units of Samsung and two units of Royal split air conditioners.

He said during police investigation, the defendant confessed to have sold the items to one Salisu Nasiru and every attempt to recover the items had proved abortive.

The Judge, Muhammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N800,000 and a surety in like sum and adjourned to March 15. (NAN)